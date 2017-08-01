HSMAI celebrates successful hybrid event

Published: 8 December 2020 - 12:45 p.m.
By: Josh Corder
Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International Middle East (HSMAI) hosted its first-ever Revenue Optimisation Conference (ROC) this week, which ended up being a huge success despite COVID-19 restrictions.

The hybrid event ran under the theme of ‘Staying Connected, Staying Informed and Staying Relevant amidst the global Covid-19 pandemic’, and brought together 300 hospitality professionals both virtually and physically.

[[{"fid":"82381","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]

Held at InterContinental Dubai Festival City, 53 speakers took part, hailing from Dubai Tourism, Accor, Jumeirah, Hilton, Kempinski, IHG, Shangri La, Minor, Barcelo and other leading firms to inform attendees on how to steer the h
ospitality industry back towards prosperity.

To make sure the conference was as striking as possible, HSMAI utilised the new Maze FX technology present at the hotel to enhance the event.

[[{"fid":"82382","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]

IHG has set up its own studio for corporate guests to host livestreams, conferences and other digital or hybrid events. Teaming with MAZE FX and MBOX, the studio sensors allow for real-time motion graphic display and augmented reality using gaming AI technology.

Issam Kazim, CEO, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, was this year’s opening keynote speaker. During his keynote, he covered Dubai’s world-leading marketing campaigns, as well as how the virus has shown the resilience of the hospitality sector.

[[{"fid":"82383","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]

“It has given us great honour that HSMAI ROC 2020 was the platform for the industry to be united together again and I am delighted at the attendance received today, both in person and virtually. It is an endorsement of the mission that makes up the Hotel Sales & Marketing Association International in the Middle East and the collaboration between the hospitality industry and its partners united towards one goal,” said HSMAI MD Mona Faraj.
