Looking at the colossal numbers behind Saudi's Red Sea Development

Hospitality
News
Published: 8 December 2020
By: Josh Corder
Let’s run through the numbers of the Red Sea Development in Saudi Arabia.

810,000,000,000
US$810 billion is the estimate for how much money Saudi Arabia will invest into its tourism sector over the next decade. That is according to the Middle East and North Africa Leisure & Attractions Council (MENALAC), which published a report looking into the extent of Saudi’s growing leisure and entertainment tourism sector.

The Red Sea Development is one of these projects, and certainly one of the most ambitious.

5,860,000,000
It is estimated the mega project will add up to $5.86bn to the Saudi GDP each year upon completion

3,700,000,000
$3.7bn is how much Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Development Co. (TRSDC) intends to borrow from five of the Kingdom’s banks by the end of this year.

2,700,000,000
$2.7bn is how much the company is planning to award in construction projects by this year’s end.

1,000,000
Upon its completion in 2022, the airport at the project is aiming to serve one million annual tourists and visitors.

650,000
The amount of power in MWh the development will generate, all while being 100 percent renewable and emitting zero CO2. ACWA Power consortium will design, build, operate and transfer The Red Sea Project’s utilities infrastructure.

70,000
How many new jobs the project is hoped to generate upon completion.

25,900
The size of the project in kilometres, stretching 10,000 square miles, the project will be roughly the same size as Belgium.

8,000
The estimated number of hotel keys across the gigaproject is 8,000.

2030
The completion date of the project, falling in line with the Saudi Vision 2030.

2022
The completion date of the first phase of the project

1,300
The project is set to house 1,300 residential units.

50
The hotel number of hotels in 2030 is expected to be 50

22
The total number of islands dotted across the project is 22.

6
How many inland sites will be present on the development.

Disclaimer: All figures mentioned are accurate as of December 8, 2020 and have been accessed through TRSDC’s official channels, and ITP Media Group’s suite of B2B publications.

