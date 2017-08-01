Supplier spotlight: MYBEA app

Published: 8 December 2020 - 6:30 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
French company MYBEA has unveiled its own tablet and smartphone app for hoteliers and restauranteurs, entering the burgeoning ‘touchless experience’ segment of the market.

The MYBEA app allows hotel and restaurant hotels to drive up the occupancy rates of their swimming pool or beach through the reassurance of safety and ease of use. Customers are able to see which sunbeds are available, what drinks and food items are on the menu, and handle all their private booking and ordering needs from the palm of their hand.

Hotel and restaurant employees can access the online reservation system via the app and offer online card payment for the customers. The app can be used to call servers, and thus allows for interaction between customers and restaurant owners.

The app is active 24/7 and customers can also make reservations from their home before they arrive at the venue. MYBEA sends notifications about happy hours, and flash sales based on consumer behaviour data generated by its algorithm, in turn driving up revenues for the venue owners and operators.

According to MYBEA founder Jean-Marc Berger, “the application provides hotel and restaurant owners with a user-friendly, online system that meets their space management needs and has a range of uses, from reserving sunbeds and ordering food and drinks to managing staff. Everything has been done to create harmony between customers, servers and managers.“
