The countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai is on

The countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai next is officially on after timekeeper Swatch launched its countdown clock at the Dubai Frame.

At a virtual event held on 5 December, 2020, Swatch introduced the official Expo 2020 Dubai countdown clock, with Egyptian-born, Dubai-raised professional skateboarder Karim Nassar helping to build excitement among countless online viewers.

Manal AlBayat, chief marketing and communications officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, said. “Opening in the UAE’s Golden Jubilee year, Expo 2020 is an incredible opportunity to celebrate 50 years of remarkable progress, and showcase our nation’s ambitions and aspirations for the future to the world. As we prepare to welcome millions of people to the UAE and to Expo 2020, the countdown clock will further engage and excite residents and visitors and inspire them to be part of this once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Officials made the difficult decision earlier this year to move the Expo to next year due to concerns around the coronavirus. Despite the challenges brought about by COVID-19, Expo 2020 Dubai is still eyeing its original 25 million visitor target over the course of six months.

Next year’s Expo will run under the theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, something timekeeper Swatch is an ardent supporter of. “Now more than ever, the world needs innovation - something that comes naturally to us at Swatch. We kick-started a revolution in the 1980s with a plastic watch and have blazed trails ever since. With the Expo 2020 attracting many cultural innovators from around the world, we are excited to spend this time together with you.” said Bernardo Tribolet, VP marketing at Swatch International.

At the time of writing, there are fewer than 300 days until the World Expo, set to take place from October 1 2021 until 31 March 2022.