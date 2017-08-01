The Red Sea Development Company names Mott MacDonald transport consultancy contract

Saudi Arabia's The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC), has awarded a contract to global engineering firm Mott MacDonald to provide consultancy services to determine the optimal sustainable vehicle and fleet configuration at the destination.

Mott MacDonald will deliver an analysis of the total land, sea, and air transport needs for the development and operation of the 28,000km² site, from its opening in 2022 to its completion in 2030. This will involve a strategy for destination-wide clean mobility using electric and hydrogen vehicles, boats and aircrafts.

The company will also be required to identify the most appropriate supporting infrastructure, such as electric and hydrogen vehicle charging stations, in line with TRSDC’s ambitions to power the destination with 100 percent renewable energy.

The appointment is a key development in the roll out of phase 1, which is well underway. The vehicle fleet to be assessed includes e-bikes, golf buggies, cars, vans, trucks, buses, seaplanes, helicopters, VTOL aircrafts, passenger ferries, boats, maintenance vehicles, airside vehicles and off-road leisure pursuit vehicles. Mott MacDonald will also propose the best fleet propulsion systems from a range of available sustainable options.

Commenting on the contract, chief executive officer of TRSDC, John Pagano, said: “We believe that environmental regeneration and commercial development do not have to be mutually exclusive. Our destination is one of extraordinary natural beauty, which we have a responsibility to protect and enhance for future generations. We’re looking forward to working with Mott MacDonald, who are well aligned with our strong sustainability ambitions to deliver a green mobility plan and will support us with our commitment to become a carbon neutral destination."

Speaking about Mott MacDonald's role in this regard, the company's Middle East managing director, Chris Seymour, said: “Sustainable development is a matter of making choices and decisions that satisfy all relevant social, economic and environmental concerns, and is an area where TRSDC is setting new standards. We’re looking forward to being part of shaping this beautiful destination and supporting TRSDC’s progressive sustainability initiatives.”

As part of TRSDC’s commitment to go beyond sustainability to actively enhance the destination, the project will be powered with 100% renewable energy, 24 hours a day via solar and wind power.

TRSDC is investing in a number of innovative nature-based solutions throughout the construction process, to not just prevent environmental damage, but positively contribute to the area’s ecosystems. A central part of this approach is the aim to increase the project’s net conservation benefit by 30% by 2040.

Considerable progress has been made on The Red Sea Project, despite COVID-19 related disruptions in 2020. Approximately 500 contracts have been awarded so far at a value of nearly $3.2bn billion (SAR 12bn) – set to rise to nearly SAR 15 billion by the end of 2020.

The project remains on track to welcome the first guests by the end of 2022, when the international airport and the first four hotels will open. The remaining 12 hotels scheduled for completion in phase 1 will open in 2023, delivering a total of 3,000 rooms across five islands and two inland resorts.

Upon completion in 2030, the destination will include 50 hotels offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and 1,300 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites.