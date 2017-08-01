Timeline: The UAE and Israel's journey in 2020

This year the UAE, Bahrain and Israel established full ties between one another, presenting one of the year's greatest success stories.

Even before pen was put to paper on the historic Abraham Accords at the White House, news of Israel’s normalisation sent ripples across the Middle East’s hospitality sector. As the year is coming to its end, Hotelier looks back on the timeline of UAE-Israel relations and how the hotel sector so quickly responded.

August 13 – US President Donald Trump announces that Israel and the UAE agree to normalise relations

Before the Abraham Accords, a joint statement between the US, UAE and Israel on August 13 detailed how the UAE and Israel would soon work towards normalisation.

“President Donald J. Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates spoke today and agreed to the full normalisation of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates” revealed the statement.

This landmark statement was the catalyst for the hospitality sector, which rightly predicted a wave of new business opportunities.

September 8 – Abu Dhabi hotels instructed to facilitate kosher catering

Hotels in Abu Dhabi were advised to offer kosher food options to their customers by the Department of Culture and Tourism as early as September 8.

Kosher food options should be included on room service menus and at all food and beverage establishments in hotels. These options must be labelled with a recognisable symbol that denotes ‘kosher’ as per acquired certification, said the Department of Culture and Tourism.

Al Habtoor Group was the first hospitality group in the UAE to introduce kosher meals to its guests in partnership with Elli’s Kosher Kitchen. The option is now available on menus in Hilton Dubai, V Hotel, Habtoor Palace Dubai, LXR Hotel and Resorts, Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection LLC, Metropolitan Hotel, and Habtoor Polo Resort.

September 15 – The Abraham Accords

September 15 was a monumentally important Tuesday afternoon for Middle Eastern communities across the globe. On the pristine lawn of the White House, Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump, and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed came together to sign the Abraham Accords.

At the time, Trump called it a “historic day for peace in the Middle East.”

"After decades of division and conflict we mark the dawn of a new Middle East," Trump said. "We're here this afternoon to change the course of history."

September 18 – Hotelier covers news of UAE’s first kosher-certified restaurant

Just a few days after the signings, Armani Hotel Dubai, located in Burj Khalifa, launched the UAE’s first kosher-certified restaurant.

Armani/Kaf, located on the hotel’s ground floor, is a 40-seat pop-up venue that specialises in serving kosher cuisine that complies with Jewish dietary laws.

Operated under the supervision of rabbi Levi Y Duchman, the venue was certified with Glatt Kosher and Pas Yisroel certifications from Emirates Kosher Supervising Agency.

National carrier Etihad Airways became the first GCC carrier to operate a commercial flight to and from Israel on October 19. As a travel trade mission, the flight had a group of tourism industry leaders, key corporate decision makers, travel agents, and cargo agents, along with media to experience Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE, at the invitation of Etihad Airways and representatives of Abu Dhabi’s tourism industry.

After the instruction to offer kosher food a month prior, DCT Abu Dhabi then unveiled an official certification for hotels in the UAE capital. Singed with Emirates Agency for Kosher Certificate, the Abu Dhabi Hotel Kosher Certification Project formalised kosher catering requirements when it was announced.

The certification mandates all hotels and their F&B venues to designate an area in their kitchens for kosher food preparation, as well as labelling kosher menu items with a clear, recognisable symbol that denotes ‘kosher’.

“One of the distinguishable aspects of Abu Dhabi culture is the diversity and inclusivity that tourists can experience in all aspects of their visit, from international cuisine offerings to cultural artefacts from all around the world,” said HE Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi.

October 20 - Israel and UAE unveil visa-free travel for citizens

Israeli and UAE officials have agreed to facilitate visa-free travel between the two nations for their citizens, making the UAE one of the first Arab countries in history to give Israelis visa-free access.

Israel prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu promised that visa-free travel will "offer a huge boost for business (and) tourism". It is hoped the new peace deal will bring in between 100,000-250,000 visitors a year for both the UAE and Israel.

Early-November - The Ritz Carlton, Bahrain becomes Kingdom’s first kosher-certified hotel

Five-star hotel The Ritz Carlton Bahrain became country’s first hotel to be kosher-certified.

Bahrain hopes to see a surge of visitors from Israel thanks to the signing, meaning hotels will need to offer kosher certified food options.

With the help of Orthodox Union (OU) Kosher, the world’s largest kosher certification company, the Manama hotel has been working to establish a new kosher kitchen. Additionally, OU Kosher is helping the hotel identify a kosher culinary team member who will serve as a mashgiach, or kosher supervisor, when kosher meals are prepared on the premises.

“The Ritz Carlton, Bahrain prides itself on providing an elevated luxury experience for our guests at every touchpoint during their stay; in particular their dining experience. Bahrain is unique as it already has an indigenous Jewish population, and since the recent normalization of relations, we are seeing a greater interest from Jewish & Israeli travellers, and we want to be able to provide kosher food for those who prefer this option. We chose to partner with OU Kosher because they are the leading certification agency in the world and we sought their expertise in helping us navigate the needs of the kosher traveller,” said Ritz Carlton, Bahrain’s GM, Bernard de Villèle.

Senior officials from Dubai Airports met with representatives from a number of Israeli airlines at Dubai International (DXB) in early November to discuss the commencing of flights to and from the UAE.

A delegation from El Al, Israir and Arkia met with Dubai Airports officials at offices in DXB.

The delegation's visit follows the signing of a number of bilateral agreements between the two countries, and the recently announced launch of regular commercial flight operations connecting Israel and the UAE.

“There is a lot of anticipation following the signing of the historic accords and both sides recognise the importance of enabling air connectivity as one of the first important steps to realising those expectations,” said Jamal Al Hai, Deputy CEO of Dubai Airports.

“Both sides are keen to open air travel as a first step towards facilitating people to people contact, tourism and trade, and accordingly our focus at the meeting was to understand the requirements of the airlines so that we can offer them and our mutual customers – the travellers, the top class experience that Dubai is known for worldwide.”

The two sides discussed preparations for the launch of new, direct air services between Dubai and Tel Aviv, including a twice daily service by El Al operating Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, six weekly flights by Israir operating the Airbus A320, and daily services by Arkia on the Embraer E-195 E-Jet aircraft, all scheduled for launch in December.

Late-November - Israel and UAE national airlines see a ‘great opportunity’ in collaboration

Israel’s main airline, El Al, and the UAE’s national carrier, Etihad Airways, looked at a codeshare deal and agreed to enter into a closer relationship with the aim of benefiting both businesses.

In addition to codeshare services between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv, the deal explores cooperation on global flight networks beyond the two carriers’ hubs.

The deal also contains plans for greater commercial cooperation in the fields of cargo, engineering, loyalty, destination management and the optimal use of pilot and cabin crew training facilities.

“Following El Al’s historic flight to Abu Dhabi, the first ever flight between Israel and the UAE, this MOU is the foundation of what we envision will be a strong ongoing relationship between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv,” said Tony Douglas, group CEO of Etihad Aviation at the time.

“We look forward to examining ways in which the two flag carriers – Etihad and El Al – can work more closely together to improve business operations and enhance the experience for our guests.”

El Al’s CEO, Gonen Usishkin, said: “Following the normalisation of diplomatic relations between Israel and the UAE, we have been provided a great opportunity to examine the possibility of cooperation with Etihad Airways.

“This MOU is only the start and we believe that together, the two flag carriers will be able to provide our mutual customers with the best possible product and service. Already, the common goals we have outlined speak for the success of our future cooperation."

Early-December - UAE starts issuing tourist entry visas to Israelis

In December, the UAE activated tourist entry visas for Israeli passport holders.That is thanks to The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, which started issuing entry visas through airlines and travel and tourism offices.

According to state news agency WAM, Israelis must gain their visas through these channels until the point where ‘procedures for the constitutional ratification of the mutual visa waiver agreement between the two states are completed.’

This is in reference to the news in late October that Israelis will soon have visa-free travel into the UAE, following a series of talks between the two nations.

December 7 - Arabian Travel Market to have ‘huge influx’ of Israeli visitors

Arabian Travel Market (ATM) Next year is expecting a ‘huge influx’ of exhibitors and visitors from Israel thanks to the historical Abraham Accords inked earlier this year.

Reed Exhibitions, the firm behind ATM, said it will be the first time Israel has taken part in a major travel event in the Middle East.

“Following the signing of the Israel–United Arab Emirates normalisation agreement, the Israel Ministry of Tourism is planning significant steps to promote Israel as a tourism destination in the UAE. This will include participating for the first time in the Arabian Travel Market with a large booth and a delegation of Israel tourism industry representatives, as well as attending high-level conference sessions," said Ksenia Kobiakov, director of new markets development department, Israel Ministry of Tourism.