Yas Island Abu Dhabi sets sights on Kuwait and Saudi tourists

Yas Island Abu Dhabi is aiming to drive up visitations from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia following a new deal signed with travel services company Seera Group.

Experience Hub, a subsidiary of Miral and the trade and promotion arm of Yas Island, inked the deal to upskill Seera agents and sales associates around pitching the Abu Dhabi destination to travellers. As its associates undergo training, Seera Group will leverage the destination’s events calendar to draw in international travellers into next year.

Liam Findlay, general manager of Experience Hub, said, “The GCC is a key source market for Yas Island and our first priority in welcoming back international visitors to the destination. Our aim at Experience Hub is to forge deeper relationships with our partners through collaboration and resource-sharing so that together we can rebuild consumer confidence and foster growth of the travel industry. We look forward to working with Seera to welcome back guests from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.”

Training will cover all the attractions at Yas Island, delving into its hospitality offerings, which will in turn enable Seera members to help boost hotel occupancy rates in the emirate.

Muzzammil Ahussain, executive VP of consumer travel at Seera Group, added, “Abu Dhabi is one of the fast-growing destinations of choice for visitors from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. Through our partnership with Experience Hub, we are offering our sales associates and travel agents more insights into the diverse aspects of Yas Island. As we prepare for travel and tourism activity to reopen and flourish, such virtual training programmes will not only keep our teams motivated but also accelerate the sector’s growth.”

Yas Island is one of the capital’s leading leisure destinations, home to the Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World, Ferrari World, CLYMB and a myriad of high-end hotels and F&B outlets.