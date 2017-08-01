Abu Dhabi set to resume entertainment and tourism activities

Hospitality
News
Published: 9 December 2020 - 1 p.m.
By: Josh Corder
The Abu Dhabi Crisis and Disaster Committee has announced that it is working with local authorities to resume all economic, tourism, cultural and entertainment activities in the emirate within two weeks.

The announcement comes ‘following the successes achieved by implementing precautionary measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 and maintaining the low rate of confirmed cases’.


Efforts, including track and tracing programmes and precautionary measures, will continue to preserve the health of all residents.

More details are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

In November Etihad Airways announced the resumption of visas on arrival in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi has recently held a number of events including Abu Dhabi Culinary Season, Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival and opened new destinations including Cove Beach Abu Dhabi, Al Hudayriat Island and new attractions including a zip line and roof walk at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.
