All Dubai-bound Emirates passengers offered night at JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai

All Emirates Airline passengers landing in Dubai are now being a free night’s stay at the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai. The initiative is being spearheaded by the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) as part of its wider ‘Dubai is Open’ drive to uplift the emirate’s tourism sector.

Economy class passengers will receive a free night’s stay at the hotel, while first or business class passengers will be given two nights’ stay. Running from December 6 until February 28 next year, the offer aims to give the city a boost over the busy winter period.

His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General, Dubai's Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) said: "The remarkable vision and leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, have been a huge source of inspiration to us all, leading to the decisive and efficient management of the pandemic and ultimately paving the way for the reopening of the city to tourists in July.

“Since then, Dubai has seen a steady increase in visitors, underpinned by comprehensive measures to safeguard the wellbeing of our guests. Going into 2021, Dubai will continue to strengthen its offering for business and leisure visitors with the launch of new facilities and attractions, as well as the return of world-class conferences, events and festivals including the iconic Dubai Shopping Festival, and the first ever World Expo to be held in this region. We are pleased to work closely with our strategic partner Emirates on its latest global campaign, as we look forward to welcoming international travellers to make Dubai their destination of choice this winter."

Adnan Kazim, Emirates' chief commercial officer said: "Dubai remains one of the most attractive global destinations, and we see strong interest and steady growth in bookings to Dubai from across our network and particularly from Europe. With our latest campaign, we aim to reignite the magic of travel and put Dubai foremost in the minds of people around the world seeking a winter getaway."

Emirates is still eyeing 200,000 passengers coming into Dubai between now and December 21, with the upcoming Friday projected to be only the busiest travel days of 2020.