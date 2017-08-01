Calls for airline crew to be exempt from COVID-19 testing

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the International Federation of Air Line Pilots’ Associations (IFALPA) have called on governments to exempt flight and cabin crew members from the same COVID-19 testing that is applied to passengers.

The calls follow the release of guidelines from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and Council Aviation Recovery Task Force (CART).

The CART guidelines specifically recommend that crew members should not be subject to screening or restrictions applicable to other travellers, something which is not being considered by many states.

Gilberto Lopez Meyer, IATA’s senior vice president, safety and flight operations, said: "These measures not only contravene the recommended ICAO global guidance, they fail to take into account the fact that interactions with the local population are minimised.

“For example, crew on layover are often restricted to the hotel.

“Such measures also ignore the fact that airlines already comply with the requirements of their home country health protection and monitoring programs to manage crew health, which typically includes measures to reduce the risk of infection.”

Jack Netskar, IFALPA president, said implementing the guidance would reduce stress on crews.

He added: “The measures being employed by some States are not only contravening the recommended guidance but are also putting undue stress and pressure on crews.

“The guidance provided has been carefully developed to ensure operations can continue without jeopardizing safety for both crews and passengers.”

Airlines are also concerned about the financial cost of constant COVID-19 testing.

One global airline has estimated the cost of complying with such requirements for a single daily flight would add up to an additional US $950,000 per year.