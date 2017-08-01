Coya Dubai celebrates six years at Four Seasons Jumeirah Beach

As it celebrates its sixth birthday today (December 9 2020), Coya Dubai has outlasted many big names in a city with no shortage of trendy F&B venues.

So how has it done it? General manager Steffano Pizzini believes that by offering more than just a meal, the Peruvian-inspired restaurant has made itself essential to the city.

Speaking to Caterer Middle East, Pizzini said: “The way that Dubai’s F&B market has changed is incredibly dynamic; so many new venues opened their doors in the past few years. Some of the brands from abroad did not perform as expected, and perhaps this is due to a lack of market research, or the ability to really understand what the guests in the UAE want. At Coya, we have seen that our guests want an experience for all of their senses; our offering is not restricted to food or drinks, but to enable people to feel the authentic meaning of hospitality.”

To stay relevant since opening in 2014, Pizzini said Coya Dubai has kept changing its look and feel to ensure customers’ experience reflects the ideals of the brand.

“Each year, we enhance the restaurant decor and add details to elevate the look and feel of every corner in our already beautiful interior (to include our unique art programme with a variety of UAE-based and international artists.) Coya’s food and beverages have always been the best way to tell our story to our guests, and our chefs aims to create new flavours by updating our menus as often as possible to cater to guests’ palates and preferences.”

With the industry recovering from the toughest period of its history, looking after the safety of both staff and customers has been Pizzini’s latest priority, but he believes there is plenty to be optimistic about going forward.

He said: “The future is always a question mark, but if you lead your team members fairly and look after them, they will continue to welcome guests with warmth and professionalism. The future belongs to the ones believe in it and we at Coya are setting our goals even higher for 2021.”