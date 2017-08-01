DAMAC Hotels posts ‘tremendous’ Q4 results

DAMAC Properties’ hospitality arm has revealed it is currently enjoying occupancy rates as high as 85 percent thanks to a steady influx of staycation and long-stay bookings.

“If you think about it, these are tremendous numbers given the global situation. While some countries are in lockdown because of high numbers of coronavirus cases, Dubai residents are flocking to hotels to enjoy the beautiful weather, views and to feel like they are on vacation since many prefer not to travel under the current circumstances,” Niall McLoughlin, senior vice president of DAMAC said.

Hotels in DAMAC’S portfolio include DAMAC Maison Distinction, DAMAC Maison Mall Street, DAMAC Maison Cover Jardin and DAMAC Maison Canal Views. All of which offer up-market long-stay hotel rooms.

The VP added that much of the group’s success this quarter is thanks to the government’s supportive policies. “This speaks volumes about the UAE’s government’s excellent handling of the pandemic and the hospitality sector is a prime benefactor of these smart policies,” he said.

At DAMAC Hotels, the average price of studio stands at AED 250, a one bedroom at AED 300, a two bedroom at AED 600 and a three bedroom at AED 800. December prices are expected to increase by AED 100-300.

“While some people prefer to stay home during the pandemic, many others are capitalising on the opportunity to experience luxury living at an affordable price. With families cooped up at home for months on end, it is a nice change of scenery to stay at a hotel for a few days or a week and treat themselves to some well-deserved pampering,” McLoughlin said.

Around 80 percent of DAMAC’s business is from the domestic market right now, with the remaining 20 percent largely flying in from France, Lebanon, UK, US, India, Italy, China, Pakistan and Russia.