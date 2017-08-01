Dubai hotel bookings jump by 147 percent since September

Dubai hotel bookings have increased by 147 percent since September 6 this year, testament to the range of new initiatives introduced to help the sector.

Hotelier Middle East was given access to Sojerns’s insights on travel in the Middle East and Africa from December. In it, the analytics firm revealed the improvements across the industry.

The current year percentage change in hotel searches to the UAE from all origins is 76 percent for Dubai and 24 percent for Abu Dhabi. Hotel bookings have also increased by 56 across all the other emirates since September.

Although domestic travel within the UAE continues to lead the way accounting for 62 percent of total hotel searches, the UK now accounts for 5.1 percent of total hotel searches. The United States, Russia, and Saudi also account for 12.7 percent of travel intent collectively.

From September onwards, the UAE has continuously celebrated the achievements of its hospitality sector. A meeting held in November by The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), revealed that occupancy rates in Abu Dhabi had increased by 95 percent in Q3 2020 compared to Q2.

Also in November, DTCM Director-General Helal Saeed Almarri explained that Dubai ranked second globally in terms of hotel occupancy, ahead of both London and Paris.

It was announced earlier in the week that all Dubai-bound passengers on Emirates flights will be given a free night’s stay at one of Business Bay’s most popular hotels.

Economy class passengers will receive a free night’s stay at the JW Marriott Marquis Dubai Hotel, while first or business class passengers will be given two nights’ stay. Running from December 6 until February 28 next year, the offer aims to give the city a boost over the busy winter period.

This initiative, coupled with many more from various Dubai departments, will help maintain the industry’s current trajectory towards recovery. ()