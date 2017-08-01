Emaar to open Rove hotel at La Mer Beach

Rove La Mer Beach offers two room types, one with a city view or one with a sea-facing view. Each room spreads 26 square metres, with a Juliette balcony.
“Rove La Mer Beach is Rove Hotels’ first beachfront hotel and an exciting step in the brand’s journey," said Paul Bridger of Rove Hotels.
"By bringing fun, affordable and fuss-free hospitality to La Mer, Rove aims to redefine people’s expectations of what a beachfront hotel is supposed to be and make them accessible to a wider range of travellers.”
The opening of Rove La Mer Beach this month follows on from the soon-to-open Address Beach Resort, also part of Emaar’s portfolio. Interestingly, both properties are the first UAE beachfront hotel for the brands.