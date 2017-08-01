Emaar to open Rove hotel at La Mer Beach

Emaar's affordable hotel brand Rove is set to enter La Mer Beach this month, adding an affordable hotel option to the beachside Dubai district.

Rove La Mer Beach offers two room types, one with a city view or one with a sea-facing view. Each room spreads 26 square metres, with a Juliette balcony.



[[{"fid":"82502","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]

The design-led hotel has a 24-hour gym, communal social and working areas, an outdoor pool and sundeck, and F&B venues such as the Drink Truck, the Beach Bar and The Daily. The hotel has working spots, as well as Dubai’s first-ever co-working space on the beach inclusive of dedicated seating and private cabana offices, available at an extra cost.

“Rove La Mer Beach is Rove Hotels’ first beachfront hotel and an exciting step in the brand’s journey," said Paul Bridger of Rove Hotels.





[[{"fid":"82501","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]

"As we add more and more convenient locations to our ever-growing collection of well-connected hotels, we continue to find new ways to engage the modern traveller with a diverse array of enriching experiences.

"By bringing fun, affordable and fuss-free hospitality to La Mer, Rove aims to redefine people’s expectations of what a beachfront hotel is supposed to be and make them accessible to a wider range of travellers.”



[[{"fid":"82499","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]

Prices start from AED299 a night or AED5,999 per month for long-term guests.

The opening of Rove La Mer Beach this month follows on from the soon-to-open Address Beach Resort, also part of Emaar’s portfolio. Interestingly, both properties are the first UAE beachfront hotel for the brands.