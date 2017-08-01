Emaar to open Rove hotel at La Mer Beach

Hospitality
News
Published: 9 December 2020 - 2 p.m.
By: Josh Corder
Emaar's affordable hotel brand Rove is set to enter La Mer Beach this month, adding an affordable hotel option to the beachside Dubai district.

Rove La Mer Beach offers two room types, one with a city view or one with a sea-facing view. Each room spreads 26 square metres, with a Juliette balcony.

[[{"fid":"82502","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]

The design-led hotel has a 24-hour gym, communal social and working areas, an outdoor pool and sundeck, and F&B venues such as the Drink Truck, the Beach Bar and The Daily. The hotel has working spots, as well as Dubai’s first-ever co-working space on the beach inclusive of dedicated seating and private cabana offices, available at an extra cost.

“Rove La Mer Beach is Rove Hotels’ first beachfront hotel and an exciting step in the brand’s journey," said Paul Bridger of Rove Hotels.


[[{"fid":"82501","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]

"As we add more and more convenient locations to our ever-growing collection of well-connected hotels, we continue to find new ways to engage the modern traveller with a diverse array of enriching experiences.

"By bringing fun, affordable and fuss-free hospitality to La Mer, Rove aims to redefine people’s expectations of what a beachfront hotel is supposed to be and make them accessible to a wider range of travellers.”

[[{"fid":"82499","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]

Prices start from AED299 a night or AED5,999 per month for long-term guests.

The opening of Rove La Mer Beach this month follows on from the soon-to-open Address Beach Resort, also part of Emaar’s portfolio. Interestingly, both properties are the first UAE beachfront hotel for the brands.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Netflix empowers parents with Kids Activity Report feature
    Ooona announces technology co-operation with Y Translator
      DHL GF to support Egyptian carpet supplier’s global rollout
        Agility’s new African facility to become distribution hub for Maersk
          Cathay Pacific finds new backbone in cargo operations

            More related galleries

            Revealed: The Caterer Middle East Power 50 hotels category
              Top hospitality industry hires of the week in the Middle East
                4Space Design is working on a project of six eco-friendly glass boat homes
                  Take a look at the upcoming Rixos Dubai Hotel & Suites Jewel of the Creek
                    Restaurant Team of the Year - Hotel Managed Outlet shortlist for the Caterer Awards 2020 revealed