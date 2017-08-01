Emirates Airline readying for Christmas surge

Published: 9 December 2020 - 9:45 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Emirates Airline said it is expecting to welcome more than 200,000 passengers between now and December 21, all of whom will go through Dubai International Airport’s Terminal 3.

Usually, the festive month is a peak travel period for Emirates, with UAE residents and citizens looking to head to their home countries to be with loved ones. This is still the case this year but the numbers pale in comparison to pre-Covid-19 figures.

In 2019, close to 730,000 Emirates passengers departed or arrived in Dubai from December 12-30.

The carrier expects Friday, December 11 to be one of the busiest days of this year in terms of bookings.

Circulated by the Dubai Media Office, Emirates added that travellers must be mindful of the latest travel rules.

It said, “Customers are reminded to check the latest travel requirements to their booked destination, and to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their flight departure. Passengers are encouraged to build in extra time in their journey to avoid delays with expected traffic congestion coming into Terminal 3.

“Passengers physically checking in at the airport are requested to check in no later than 3 hours prior to departure, regardless of class of travel. Customers who present themselves less than 60 minutes prior to their scheduled flight departure will not be accepted for travel. They can also check in online 48 hours to 90 minutes before flight departure. Those who opt to check-in online are reminded to visit the Emirates check-in counters at the airport to collect their boarding pass and to verify travel documents required for each destination country.”

Emirates bookings are also expected to benefit from the establishment of the UK-UAE air corridor, reinvigorating one of the airline’s most crucial source markets.


