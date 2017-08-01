Etihad chief pledges to keep sustainability top of the agenda

Etihad Airways’ boss has said the airline will continue to keep sustainability ‘at the top of his agenda’ into 2021, despite the COVID crisis gripping the aviation industry.

CEO Tony Douglas made the comments as Etihad announced that it will ramp up its sustainability investments by purchasing carbon offsets for operations involving its ‘Greenliner’ 787-10 jet in 2021.

The initiative is part of the airline’s plan to reduce CO2 emissions to 50 percent of 2019 levels by 2035, and to achieve full net zero emissions by 2050.

Separately the airline will implement an additional voluntary offset programme for passengers via its website in 2021.

“It’s encouraging to end a difficult year with such a positive move for the sustainable future of aviation,” said Tony Douglas, Etihad Aviation Group’s CEO.

“While the year brought many challenges, sustainability has remained at the top of our agenda, and the work hasn’t stopped. Expect to see more ground-breaking initiatives in 2021 as we learn the environmental lessons from initiatives with our Greenliner fleet and other sustainability initiatives.”

Etihad’s offset plan is centred on a Tanzanian forestry project and will initially purchase 80,000 tonnes of CO2 offsets.

The Makame Savannah REDD project - developed by Carbon Tanzania - employs a unique community-based model to curb deforestation and promote better management of local natural resources.

The offset scheme is certified by VERRA, an independent carbon offset quality assurance body, under its Verified Carbon Standard.

Ana Haurie, CEO of Respira, said: “Respira offers a fresh approach to the carbon market by aligning the interests of project developers, buyers and capital providers. In this way we create win-win outcomes for all stakeholders. It is a privilege to work with Etihad, which has shown real commitment to its sustainability goals through what is a challenging period for the airline industry.”

Respira will establish operations in the Capital of the UAE at the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the Emirate’s international financial centre, to bring its offset programmes to the Middle East.