Four Seasons Bahrain Bay appoints new regional vice president and general manager

Rami Z. Sayess has stepped into the role of regional VP & GM of Four Seasons Bahrain Bay, responsible for overseeing operations of the hotel, as well as other Four Seasons across EMEA.

“Bahrain is renowned for its amazing hospitality, friendly people and the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay is an icon by itself. Located on its own private island, the hotel has become a popular choice for local vacationers and international travellers alike," said Sayess.

Sayess held the same position in Beirut for five years, steering Four Seasons towards success during Lebanon’s previous years of stability. Speaking about his new role, he says part of the reason he switched over to the Kingdom of Bahrain is due to the current climate of Lebanon.

“[I] witnessed record results since the hotel opening thanks to Lebanon’s stability during the years 2016-2019 and the outstanding performance by my amazing team”. This was followed by a very challenging year which started with civil unrest, revolution, Covid-19, currency devaluation and ended up with the August 4 blast causing the hotel to close down for restoration."

Sayess added: “My time in Beirut has been rewarding both personally and professionally having worked with an extraordinary group of professionals and an extremely supportive owner. Their valued partnership and particularly their continued support have made this a thoroughly enjoyable and successful experience."

Now entrusted to use his 15 years of experience to elevate Four Seasons Bahrain Bay, he has left Four Seasons Hotel Beirut in the hands of Georges Ojeil.

Ojeil will become general manager for the hotel from January next year and will report to Sayess in his capacity as regional VP. Following the devastating port blast earlier this year, the brunt of Ojeil’s role for now will be overseeing ongoing restoration works to reopen the hotel.