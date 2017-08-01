Passenger traffic recovery in Middle East ‘disappointingly slow’

The rate at which passenger traffic is recovering in the Middle East is 'disappointingly slow', according to the International Air Transport Association.

Middle Eastern airlines saw an 87 percent traffic drop in October year-on-year, improving from an 89 percent demand drop in September.

Capacity in the Middle East dived 74 percent and load factor declined 36.6 percentage points to 37 percent.

Commenting on the global recovery, Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s CEO, said: “Fresh outbreaks of COVID-19 and governments’ continued reliance on heavy-handed quarantines resulted in another catastrophic month for air travel demand.”

Total global demand was down 71 percent compared to October 2019. This was just a modest improvement from the 72 percent year-on-year decline recorded in September. Capacity was down 60 percent compared to a year ago and load factor fell 21.8 percentage points to 60 percent.

De Juniac said: “While the pace of recovery is faster in some regions than others, the overall picture for international travel is grim. This uneven recovery is more pronounced in domestic markets, with China’s domestic market having nearly recovered, while most others remain deeply depressed.”

Domestic demand drove what little recovery there was, with October domestic traffic down 41 percent compared to the prior year. This was improved from a 43 percent year-to-year decline in September. Capacity was 30 percent below 2019 levels and the load factor dropped 13.2 percentage points to 70 percent.

