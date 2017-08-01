The latest regulations for travelling in and out of Abu Dhabi

With ongoing changes to travel restrictions and air corridors around the world, there's a lot of information to keep yourself up to speed with.

In Abu Dhabi, travel is permitted into and out of Abu Dhabi but there are a number of guidelines, rules and procedures that need to be followed.

Here’s what you need to know.

Leaving Abu Dhabi

A negative PCR test is required for all passengers boarding a flight at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Depending on your destination, a negative test result may be valid with 48, 72 or 96 hours ahead of departure time.

When booking a ticket to fly, passengers are required to check the entry rules for the country of destination to complete any relevant forms or procedures required for arrival – SkyScanner has recently added a travel guidelines tool for customers when purchasing tickets.

Guidelines for specific destinations flying from Abu Dhabi can be found on the Etihad website

UAE residents should complete the ICA form by visiting uaeentry.ica.gov.ae to keep updated about the entry status of their flight to the UAE.

All passengers flying with Etihad before April 1, 2021 can have their outbound PCR test costs covered by the airline. Arrangements will be made ahead of departure.

For all passengers departing Abu Dhabi on other airlines, the individual traveller will be required to get their own PCR test ahead of departure.

PCR tests are available at all SEHA clinics and cost Dhs85, with test results delivered by text and on the Al Hosn app within 48 hours.All UAE residents arriving in Abu Dhabi are required to have a negative PCR test result within 96 hours of the arrival time with a test carried out at a government accredited medical centre.

Residents are also required to verify their entry status by visiting www.uaeentry.ica.gov.ae before booking travel.

Passengers arriving in Abu Dhabi are required to provide a photocopy of their passport and UAE residency visa (if applicable).

All passengers must visit the Health Check Desk at Abu Dhabi International Airport where thermal screening and a PCR test will be carried out.

All passengers are requested to download and activate the Al Hosn mobile app to receive test results and assist the UAE’s track and trace programme. The application is available on Apple and Android devices.

Upon leaving Abu Dhabi International Airport, all passengers arriving in the city are required to self-isolate for 14 days.

Those arriving in Abu Dhabi from a ‘high risk’ country may be required to self-isolate in a government facility. High risk countries can be found here.

A second PCR test will be required on the 12th day in Abu Dhabi. If negative, individuals may end their quarantine on the 14th day.

Ensuring that quarantine guidelines are followed, all inbound passengers arriving in Abu Dhabi will be fitted with an electronic wristband that will be removed once quarantine is complete and a negative PCR test result can be shown.

Tourists arriving in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi is now processing visas on arrival for tourists travelling to the emirate from a number of countries.

Eligible countries include UK, USA and many more as outlined here

Tourists, like residents, must follow the quarantine guidelines as outlined above including self-isolation for 14 days, wearing an electronic bracelet and getting a second PCR test on the 12th day in the emirate.

For tourists quarantining in hotels, the hotel is required to collect a signed copy of a Health Declaration form at check-in.

Exemptions

Individuals participating the phase three of the clinical trials of the vaccine, or in the National Vaccination Programme, are not required to quarantine in Abu Dhabi when travelling back from overseas.

PCR tests are required however when arriving in the UAE.

Entering Abu Dhabi from other emirates

Tourists and residents arriving in other emirates from overseas can spend the 14 day quarantine period in other emirates (following the emirates protocols) before entering Abu Dhabi.

If you have arrived from overseas and have spent 14 days in the country before entering Abu Dhabi, you can enter Abu Dhabi with a negative PCR test result at the border.

If you have been in the country for less than 14 days, once arriving in Abu Dhabi, residents and tourists travelling from overseas will be required to quarantine and wear an electronic bracelet until reaching 14 days. A PCR test is required on the 12th day to ensure the removal of the electronic bracelet after 14 days.