What winning a Hotelier Middle East award can do for business

As we enter the climax of an eventful year, my heartfelt congratulations go to all the winners of the Hotelier Middle East Awards 2020. The accolades are truly well-deserved indeed in these trying circumstances of the pandemic. A recognition from the industry is what makes these awards much more credible.

We know many companies are hesitant to put forth their nominations for category awards as they perceive it to be a time-consuming act of self-promotion. The reality is far from this perception. The benefits of making an entry and standing a chance at winning based on merit far outweighs whatever reason one gives on the contrary.

Awards and accolades should be an important catalyst factor of your business ethics. Let me stress here that I am referring to genuine meritorious awards from the industry and not the paid awards which are won through monetary transactions. Genuine awards boost your employees’ morale and can be a factor to attract the right talent to your brand.

Let’s look at four advantages a brand gains from winning awards.

One, it enhances your brand status. A genuine award does enhance the credibility of your organisation. It also increases media visibility.

Two, brand awareness. Any major award increase the awareness of your brand amongst clients and conquers new territory. It also can attract new talent to your organisation.

Three, improving customer loyalty. An assurance that the brand is worthy of recognition in the industry can greatly encourage customer loyalty and thereby drive incremental revenue.

Lastly, it increases employee morale.

Being recognised by industry peers can hugely enhance the team morale. The wider media coverage excite your team as well as drive motivation in the ranks. Being nominated for a category and winning a title through talent can ensure the concerned team member motivates his colleagues as well as be assured of a long career with your organisation.

Especially in the times of the pandemic, when the morale of the workforce can be a challenge to maintain, such industry recognition can really act as a much needed booster. Employee recognition needs to come as the foremost priority in these uncertain times.

Effective employee recognition, in terms of awards nominations in the industry, can really help drive the connection to the brand ethos, facilitate a sense of belonging, improve engagement, and foster much needed trust across leadership and teams. This can really strengthen the organisational culture whilst modelling desired core values and ethical behaviours. More than the organisation, it is more to do with the boost that comes for the nominee – who wins recognition for a lifetime of service and this goes into his or her CV as a feather in their cap. Such achievements boost the morale of all their colleagues and gears everyone up to scale new heights of success.

It is such initiatives that make the Hotelier Middle East Awards 2020 extremely relevant in these times.

These are the Oscars of the hotel and hospitality industry. Recognition from this brand is truly an acknowledgment of your genuine worth. Therefore, it is with greatest of zeal that I wish to congratulate each winner from the bottom of my heart and also extend my well wishes to those nominees who participated and could not quite make it to the pedestal of glory. There is always another chance to succeed. Keep up your efforts.

With more than 28 years of hospitality experience globally, Naim Maadad is the founding CEO of Gates Hospitality, which owns and operates Ultra Brasserie, Bistro des Arts, Reform Social & Grill, Publique and Folly by Nick & Scott. The company also has ownership of Six Senses Zighy Bay.