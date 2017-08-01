Accor to manage Mövenpick Grand Al Bustan and Swissôtel Al Murooj

Hospitality group Accor has announced its partnership with Dubai Developments to manage the Mövenpick Grand Al Bustan and the Swissôtel and Swissôtel Living Al Murooj.
Effective this month, the takeover adds 800 keys to Accor’s Dubai portfolio. Both properties will undergo a three-year phased refurbishment. Under Accor, the Mövenpick property will feature 279 updated rooms and suites, seven F&B outlets and a 4,000 sqm banqueting and MICE facility.
Swissôtel and Swissôtel Living Al Murooj once updated will comprise 251 rooms, 285 extended-stay apartments and a 1,500 sqm banqueting and MICE facility. It will also house 11 F&B venues, including four restaurants, an all-day dining venue, a pool bar and two cafes.
Accor revealed that the agreement paves the way for additional management agreements in the future.
Dubai Developments is a privately held development company established by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai,
H.E Eng. Essa Al Maidoor, director general, Dubai Developments said: “Our visionary leader, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, has given us clear direction to guarantee the happiness of every guest who visits Dubai and to innovate and set new benchmarks in the tourism sector with this goal in mind.”
Accor CEO, Middle East & Africa, Mark Willis continued: “Cementing long-term ties with one of the most influential real estate development companies in the country underscores this commitment and demonstrates our takeover and management abilities with a view to taking on additional properties in the near future.”
With this management agreement in place, Accor’s UAE portfolio approaches close to 17,000 keys across 60 properties. The group has more than 280 properties across the Middle East & Africa, equating to more than 61,000 keys.
Published: 1 February 2020 - 8:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff