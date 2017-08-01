Seera Group’s Jadarah class graduates

Seera Group’s Jadarah class graduates
The official ceremony was attended by Seera Group CEO, Abdullah Aldawood
Published: 1 February 2020 - 7:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Saudi’s Seera Group has announced the graduation of 22 professionals from its Jadarah class.

Jadarah is a five-month talent acceleration programme to help young professionals plan their career goals and gain advanced technology skills to help in industries such as travel and tourism.

The course comprises training, mentorship, and on-site experience to help Arab youth enter the workplace. The programme includes partnerships with Google, Twitter, Microsoft, AWS and Udacity.

Jadarah’s website explains: “The programme is designed as a stepping stone for graduates or young professionals to maximise their career prospects in the regional business and technology landscape.”

Improving the digital proficiency of the youth falls in line with the Saudi Vision 2030; the graduates will now be better suited to enter the modern work environment.

The official ceremony was attended by Seera Group CEO, Abdullah Aldawood; chief technology officer, Abdulrahman Mutrib; Jadarah head, Abdulaziz Aldawood; and the executive VP of consumer travel business unit, Muzzammil Ahussain.
