Sheraton Al Khalidiya Hotel partners with Prologic First

Sheraton Al Khalidiya Hotel in Abu Dhabi has announced a partnership with Prologic First.
Through the partnership, the hotel will gain access to Prologic’s suite of applications to help boost operational efficiency.
Applications include WISHNet, an application which puts data from all areas of the hotel onto one platform, Touché, a point of sale interface for F&B operations, WebProlIFIC, an accounting software and WebPayTrax, an HR and payroll management system.
Prologic First VP, EMEA, Amit Sharda said: “We are very grateful to Sheraton Al Khalidiya Hotel in Abu Dhabi for giving us the opportunity to collaborate with them. Whether working with an independent hotel or a chain, Prologic First delivers innovative multifunctional hospitality technology solutions that can be deployed on-site, in the cloud or hybrid combined with outstanding service.”
Sheraton Al Khalidiya Hotel GM, Rami Al Refai added: “We are extremely pleased to partner with a technology leader like Prologic First that will allow us to enhance our hotel’s performance and guest experiences with best-in-class solutions. This was necessary because many of the new features and functionality required in our day to day operations were not available in existing systems.”
Al Refai concluded: “Moreover, a key advantage of working with Prologic First is that a single vendor is able to provide the various solutions that integrate across all operational, commercial and guest experience systems which in turn helps us to optimising excellence while reducing costs.”
Prologic First currently provides technological solutions to hotels in more than 40 countries.
Published: 1 February 2020 - 9:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff