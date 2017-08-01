3D printed hotel start-up considers Saudi locations

Published: 10 February 2020
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Oliver Ripley, the co-founder of 3D-printed hotel company Habitas, has revealed he has plans to bring the concept to locations including Saudi Arabia.

Currently the lightweight hotel concept is in place in Tulum, Mexcio, though Ripley announced plans for expansion across parts of Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

Ripley revealed to the Financial Times that the start-up is hoping to have eight locations by the end of the year, starting with the opening of a Namibian property.

Habitas uses 3D printing technology to create flat packs for the basic structure of a hotel. These packs can then be shipped to a location and constructed on site in a number of configurations. Ripley added that Habitas can manufacture approximately 100 rooms per month, meaning an entire property can be completed in six to nine months.

The start-up has garnered a lot of attention, at the time of writing it has amassed more than US$20 million, with backers including Tinder co-founder, Justin Mateen, former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, Ocado chief executive Tim Steiner and Indian billionaire Div Turakhia.
