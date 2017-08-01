Almosafer Academy celebrates graduation of 50 tourist advisors

Hospitality
News
Almosafer Academy celebrates graduation of 50 tourist advisors
Seera Group CEO Abdullah Al-Dawood
Published: 10 February 2020 - 7:30 a.m.
By: Louise Birchall

Following its launch in September last year, Saudi-based travel brand Almosafer has seen its first 50 graduates from its academy.

The 12-week recruitment programme aims to introduce more Saudi locals into the tourism business.

Sister publication Arabian Business reported the academy is eying to graduate more than 400 advisors each year.

Seera Group CEO, Abdullah Al-Dawood told Arabian Business that: “Traditionally it (travel advisory) has been occupied by less expensive expat labour, where there were very basic skills required. But right now, given the fast, evolving consumer demands and expectations, the skills of the travel advisors are now becoming much more sophisticated.”

He continued: “Travellers now need inspiration, they need advice and education, a special level of service. That’s why the skills and the knowledge of those advisors are becoming much more important.”

Al-Dawood revealed that when entry was opened for the academy, they received over 10,000 applications. “It’s an exciting industry; it’s a fun industry,” he said.

He concluded: “We’re looking to increase the number every three months,” he said. “This is a significant number when you think about training 300-400 advisors a year.”

Almosafer joins the likes of lodging owner-operator Ascott in the mission to push Saudisation throughout the Kingdom. Ascott is currently running managerial programmes to help nationals enter more senior positions in Saudi’s diversifying hospitality industry.

