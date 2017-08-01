Atlantis, The Palm saw 90% occupancy in 2019

Atlantis, The Palm has revealed it saw an average occupancy rate of 90% in 2019. The resort attributed this success to increased booking from top source markets and improved tourism strategies laid out by Dubai.

Booking from the UAE were up by 39%, Saudi Arabia by 25% and China by 16%. The resort also revealed Norway travellers made 24% more bookings, Russia made 14% and UK, USA and India remained strong.

Following the announcement Dubai welcomed 16.73 million visitors last year, Atlantis added that more than half a million of those travellers visited the famous resort.

The resort added that it aims to capitalise on the 25 million projected visitors to the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Atlantis Resorts & Residences executive VP, Timothy Kelly noted: “Ahead of Expo 2020 we undertook a programme that has updated our property with contemporary flair, while staying true to the property’s iconic heritage. Revamped and revitalised, it has been stylishly upgraded, while still keeping the soul of Atlantis alive.”

Atlantis, The Palm sits on a 46 hectare site, featuring 29 F&B venues, 1,539 rooms and more than 65,000 marine animals on display. As of December 2019, the resort saw the completion of the refurbishment programme across the entire property. Refurbishments to rooms include integrated technology with sound bars and touch screen panels, oversized flat television screens and chandeliers.