Beauvallet to introduce new meat brand at Gulfood 2020

Meat manufacturer Beauvallet has announced its participation at Gulfood 2020, along with plans to introduce a new meat brand to the Middle Eastern market.

Specialising in the selection, processing, cutting and packaging of high-quality French meat, the company offers beef, young cattle, lamb and offal of these species.

For the occasion of Gulfood, its Or Rouge brand will be introduced. Or Rouge is a meat brand offering high-end French Limousin cattle breed meat which is also certified halal.

The managers of the Halal Food Quality certification will be answering questions on February 18 at the exhibition, which will be followed by Beauvallet handing out meat samples to visitors.

Beyond its halal certification, Or Rouge products will also be traceable via a NFC chip on the label, the scanning of which will show the origins of the farm and the animal.

Beauvallet export sales manager, Helder Pereira commented: “The specialisation of the Limousin meats involves a stability and finesse of its meat grain, a good muscle development of the cattle and an excellent yield of lean meat: more than 70% on live weight, more than 75% on muscle weight over carcass weight as well as lower proportion of bones and fat (11%).”