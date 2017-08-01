Dubai recognised as top short haul destination for Indian travellers

Dubai has been given the Best Foreign Destination – Short Haul award at the SATTE Exhibition, in recognition of its popularity among Indian travellers.

SATTE 2020, South Asia’s largest travel and tourism exhibition, hailed Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) for its tourism campaigns in recent times.

India has continuously been the emirate’s top source market, recording close to two million visitors in 2019.

At the exhibition, Dubai Tourism highlighted its citywide developments, discussed international marketing partnerships and explored the success of recent tourism campaigns.

The department brought a delegation of 19 Dubai-based partners to SATTE 2020, including a team from Expo 2020 Dubai.

Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM) CEO, Issam Kazim explained: “India has long been one of Dubai’s most important source markets, with the city’s close proximity proving to be a key draw for Indian visitors eager for a short-haul holiday. The market once again drew the highest visitation in 2019 with nearly two million visitors, reaffirming the emirate’s unmatched appeal to leisure travellers and families across a variety of Indian cities.”

Kazim continued: “As we ramp up efforts to further solidify the global competitiveness of Dubai to make it the #1 most visited, preferred and revisited global city, strategic events such as SATTE are integral in enabling us to connect with our stakeholders in India, to explore opportunities for enhanced collaboration. In the run up to Expo 2020 Dubai and beyond, we will continue to invest deeply in seasonal messaging, segment-specific campaigns, industry engagements and strategic destination partnerships to continue leveraging the growing tourism momentum from India.”