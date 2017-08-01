Hilton Dubai Jumeirah’s Trader Vic’s announces head chef

Hilton Dubai Jumeriah’s F&B venue Trader Vic’s has announced the appointment of Rene Alejandrio as head chef.

In his role, Alejandrio will oversee all the kitchen operations of the eatery, while also bringing his experience in sourcing fresh ingredients and creating regional menus.

Prior to his post at the Polynesian venue, the chef worked in venues such as Maya, Modern Mexican Kitchen and Zoco Cocina. He has also led the pre-opening of the Luchador Restaurant at the Aloft Palm Jumeirah.