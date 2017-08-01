Midfield Terminal starts training of 17,000 staff

Hospitality
News
Midfield Terminal starts training of 17,000 staff
Staff will be given access to a website teaching them crucial information about the terminal
Published: 10 February 2020 - 7:15 a.m.
By: Louise Birchall

A programme preparing the 17,000 staff to work at Abu Dhabi’s Midfield Terminal has begun.

Reported by sister publication Arabian Business, Abu Dhabi Airports has entered a partnership with Etihad Aviation Group to familiarise, induct and train each member of staff.

The pair have also launched a pop-up website sharing information about the Midfield Terminal to employees. The website comes available in English, Arabic, Hindi and Urdu explained Arabian Business.

Abu Dhabi Airports CEO, Bryan Thompson explained the training will help ensure the smooth transition of the workforce to the modern Midfield Terminal.

Stretching over 742,000 square metres, the terminal will be the largest in Abu Dhabi and will be visible from more than 1.5 kilometres away. It will house 65 aircraft gates, eight of which are for Airbus A380 aircraft, and have 3,500 square metres of duty-free zones. The terminal will have the capability of handling 8,500 passengers and 19,000 bags per hour and features more than 4,300 CCTV cameras for security.

Arabian Business added the terminal could possibly open later this year.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Eaton refocuses channel strategy to provide enhanced benefits to partners and capitalise on strong revenue growth
    Technology Innovation Pioneers (TIP) joins World Green Economy Organization
      US to free up 280MHz of C-Band spectrum for 5G use
        IDB reports 11% increase in HSE compliant industrial facilities in Abu Dhabi
          Canon showcases 8K and 4K imaging ecosystem at ISE 2020

            More related galleries

            In pictures: Skalar 360 reimagined for nightclub in Amsterdam
              Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                Photos: Indochine DIFC introduces lunch menu
                  Photos: Four Seasons property openings in 2020
                    Photos: EKHO Surf Hotel, Bentota