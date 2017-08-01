Midfield Terminal starts training of 17,000 staff

A programme preparing the 17,000 staff to work at Abu Dhabi’s Midfield Terminal has begun.

Reported by sister publication Arabian Business, Abu Dhabi Airports has entered a partnership with Etihad Aviation Group to familiarise, induct and train each member of staff.

The pair have also launched a pop-up website sharing information about the Midfield Terminal to employees. The website comes available in English, Arabic, Hindi and Urdu explained Arabian Business.

Abu Dhabi Airports CEO, Bryan Thompson explained the training will help ensure the smooth transition of the workforce to the modern Midfield Terminal.

Stretching over 742,000 square metres, the terminal will be the largest in Abu Dhabi and will be visible from more than 1.5 kilometres away. It will house 65 aircraft gates, eight of which are for Airbus A380 aircraft, and have 3,500 square metres of duty-free zones. The terminal will have the capability of handling 8,500 passengers and 19,000 bags per hour and features more than 4,300 CCTV cameras for security.

Arabian Business added the terminal could possibly open later this year.