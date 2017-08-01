Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai appoints director of engineering

Hospitality
News
Published: 10 February 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai has brought in Ahsan Ali Khan as its director of engineering.

Khan must manage all the engineering and maintenance operations within the hotel, including its energy conservation.

Bringing more than 17 years of experience with him, Khan has held positions such as cluster chief engineer with Radisson Blu Hotel, along with posts in Oberoi Hotels & Resorts, Accor, Sheraton and a number of other Radisson properties.

Khan has also been the recipient of the chief engineer of the year award at the India Hotelier Awards in 2011.

Speaking on Khan’s appointment, Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai GM, Simon Moore explained: “We are delighted to welcome Ahsan as a key member of our team. We are confident with his experience and strong track record, he will be an instrumental in maintaining the highest standards while ensuring compliance with various regulations and procedures.”


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

China grants indoor licences for 5G
    Huawei becomes the world’s 10th most valuable brand
      US judges set to approve $26.5bn T-Mobile / Sprint merger later today
        Honeywell launches new industry approach for management and hosting of control system infrastructure
          Oliver Wyman strengthens Middle East energy practice with two new partner hires

            More related galleries

            In pictures: Skalar 360 reimagined for nightclub in Amsterdam
              Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                Photos: Indochine DIFC introduces lunch menu
                  Photos: Four Seasons property openings in 2020
                    Photos: EKHO Surf Hotel, Bentota