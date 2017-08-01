Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai appoints director of engineering

Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai has brought in Ahsan Ali Khan as its director of engineering.

Khan must manage all the engineering and maintenance operations within the hotel, including its energy conservation.

Bringing more than 17 years of experience with him, Khan has held positions such as cluster chief engineer with Radisson Blu Hotel, along with posts in Oberoi Hotels & Resorts, Accor, Sheraton and a number of other Radisson properties.

Khan has also been the recipient of the chief engineer of the year award at the India Hotelier Awards in 2011.

Speaking on Khan’s appointment, Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai GM, Simon Moore explained: “We are delighted to welcome Ahsan as a key member of our team. We are confident with his experience and strong track record, he will be an instrumental in maintaining the highest standards while ensuring compliance with various regulations and procedures.”