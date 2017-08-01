PwC Academy launches programme for women to enter hospitality industry

Social enterprise Evolvin’ Women has announced a partnership with PwC’s Academy to help women from developing countries access the facilities needed to flourish in the hospitality industry.

The partnership aims to developing the employability of these women, along with teaching vital skills and improving mindsets of those enrolled.

The 27-month Evolvin’ Women Programme strives to help unemployed women enter the hospitality industry. In collaboration with PwC’s Academy, participants will be given access to courses in finance, HR, leadership and digital skills. PwC will also leverage its global network of firms to provide professional training.

Evolvin’ Women founder, Assia Riccio explained: “We are delighted to be partnering with a leading education provider such as PwC Academy, a longstanding regional leader in the field. In this fast-paced global economy, exposure to experts and quality education is vital for the success of our participants. With human resources, financial and project management playing an increasingly critical role in every aspect of employment, we know that PwC’s Academy brings together skills in business to help support our participants through successful transformations”.

PwC partner and PwC’s Academy leader, Amanda Line added: Thanks to Evolvin’ Women, we have a fantastic opportunity to make a difference to the lives of these young women. We look forward to welcoming the participants and are so excited to be a part of their journey to becoming future business leaders.”