Radisson Red brand to debut in Dubai

Radisson Hotel Group has announced the opening of its first Red brand property in the UAE, a hotel brand aimed at millennial travellers.

Slated to open later this month, Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis will mark the brand’s debut in the emirate.

Located in Dubai Digital Park, the hotel will comprise 104 rooms, eight suites and 59 apartments. Radisson explains the property has been built to utilise both artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of things (IOT) technology.

Facilities include high-speed Wi-Fi, working stations and TV streaming devices. The property also features three F&B venues and 13 multifunctional venues aimed at MICE travellers. Each space is fitted with projectors, sound systems and screens, together there is 1,300 sqm of space for functions.

Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis curator (GM), Stuart Birkwood explained: “We love our location in Dubai’s first smart city and we look forward to Dubai Digital Park growing around us into the epicentre of the UAE’s advancing technology. Red brings innovation, fun and a fresh approach to the city’s social scene – with artwork created by local talents and integrated technology such as our digital social streaming content wall. Roll on opening day, when we paint Dubai Red.”

Previously speaking to Hotelier Middle East, Radisson Hotel Group vice president, business development – Middle East, North Africa & Turkey, Ramsay Rankoussi said: “Radisson Red was established to capture the trend of something new, something innovative. We speak about integration of technology, a social space and hub dedicated to the millennials.”