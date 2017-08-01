RAK Tourism Development Authority opens adventure attractions

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) has unveiled the Jais Adventure Peak, a collection of adventure attractions on top of the UAE’s highest mountain, Jebel Jais.

Attractions at the centre include the Jebel Jais Flight, Jais Sky Tour, Jebel Jais Viewing Deck and the Jais Sky Maze.

RAKTDA explained the opening is part of RAK’s commitment to grow its tourism sector and feeds into the emirate’s success as a cultural tourism hub.

The centre’s grand opening took place in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, hospitality industry professionals and VIP guests.

RAKTDA CEO Raki Phillips explained: “The eagerly anticipated launch of the Jais Adventure Peak will not only add to the Emirate’s diverse hospitality offering but will also elevate the undeniable appeal of Jebel Jais itself. The Jais Adventure Peak captures Ras Al Khaimah’s adventurous spirit through a series of adrenaline-pumping experiences that will leave a lasting impression on our guests and unforgettable memories.”