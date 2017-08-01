Avani Deira Dubai appoints director of sales

Sahil Thakur
Published: 11 February 2020 - 1:15 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Avani Deira Dubai Hotel, the first Avani hotel brand in the Middle East and operated by MINOR Hotels International has recently appointed Sahil Thakur as director of sales.

With 15 years of experience in the hospitality sector, Thakur has enriched his professional experience in Dubai after having worked for local and international brands. He landed his first job in Dubai on 2007 as a Group and Events Coordinator for Al Habtoor Grand Resort & Spa and then moved to Flora Park & Creek Hotel Apartments to work as an assistant sales manager in 2008. He also held various positions with Dubai’s key hotel players such as Rotana and Millenium hotel brands. His last post prior to Avani Deira Dubai Hotel was with Studio M as Pre-opening director of sales and marketing.

Thakur started in the hospitality industry on 2004 with Hyatt Regency New Delhi as a front desk officer after graduating with B.Sc. in Hotel and Hospitality Administration from the Institute of Hotel Management in Chennai, India.

Thakur will report directly to the cluster general manager Siva Ram. Putta who also oversees the two other properties under Oaks Hotels & Resorts brand which also operated by Minor Hotels International.

Thakur is tasked with developing and sustaining the growth of the hotel’s revenue and market share.


