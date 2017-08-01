Chinese guest asked to provide blood tests to enter UAE hotel

A luxury hotel in the UAE’s Ras Al Khaimah has apologised after denying a group of Chinese guests entry into the property.

The National reported the news, saying the group was turned away over the property’s fears of the coronavirus.

Chinese citizen Fei Jiang has lived in the UAE for over a decade, though according to The National, the resort’s staff demanded a blood test to prove she was healthy before she could enter.

“The staff said they had a letter from authorities not to accept Chinese visitors but when I asked them to show it, they did not,” said Jiang, who had made a two-day reservation with her brother and two friends.

Jiang explained she was asked to leave, otherwise security would be contacted.

Since the incident, the property’s GM has apologised to Jiang and her group, assuring it was not in the hotel’s policy.

The GM said in a statement: “Due to the evolving situation in China and, in line with Ministry of Health guidelines, hotel staff have been advised to be vigilant. However, this position was misconstrued yesterday by a member of the hotel team.”