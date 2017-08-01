Dubai Accessible Tourism International Summit 2020 announced

Following its success last year in November, the second Dubai Accessible Tourism International Summit (DATIS) has been announced.

State news agency WAM revealed the summit will take place on November 10 and 11 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the summit brings together key figures in the travel and tourism industry to discuss how best to make the industry more welcoming to people of determination.

During the two-day event, professionals will discuss the importance of disability inclusion; debates will be held and figures within the community will hold talks. Topics covered include strategies and policies, the importance of global design of cities, accessibility, and how to ensure the freedom of movement for people of determination across all transportation modes.

The summit will also touch on the importance of technology to help people of determination, as well as the role of data provided by websites in helping people identify accessible tourist destinations.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, assured DATIS will continue this year in making the world more inclusive.

He said: "We have taken the initiative and important steps to achieve our goal of making Dubai one of the most prominent leading tourist destinations preferred by people of determination. However, we will not rest on our laurels, but will move forward, in coordination with government and private entities and international organisations, to enhance the UAE’s competitiveness in this field.”

He added: "The summit has come out with a number of recommendations covering the most important challenges that people of determination face while travelling between the cities of the world. We will work to implement those that are suitable and translate them into a tangible practical reality with the aim of upgrading the quality of services we provide to our visitors while making their visit to Dubai a pleasurable and easy experience."