DWC airport recorded 81.5% traffic growth in 2019

Dubai World Central (DWC) airport reported an 81.5% traffic growth figure in 2019 compared to the previous year.

Exceeding 1.6 million visitors, sister publication Arabian Business explained the spike was primarily due to relocations from Dubai International (DXB) during April and May last year. DXB’s southern runway was closed for a 45-day period, leading many international carriers to DWC.

Arabian Business also noted year on year traffic in Q4 2019 increased compared to the same time the previous year. DWC saw 363,626 passengers in the period, marking a 38.2% growth.

Together there were 8,871 flights in the final quarter, contributing to a total of 36,949 movements and a 23.3% increase.

The temporary closure for DXB last year meant that it experienced a 3% drop in traffic, though it still remained the world’s busiest airport for the sixth year running. The Dubai hub saw more than 86 million passengers in 2019.