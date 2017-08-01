Emirates cancels flights due to Storm Ciara

Emirates cancels flights due to Storm Ciara
On February 10, Emirates cancelled four flights departing from Dubai
Published: 11 February 2020 - 6 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Dubai-based airline Emirates halted several flights as strong winds from Storm Ciara cause havoc.

On February 10, Emirates cancelled four flights leaving from Dubai. It said in a tweet that a Dubai to Frankfurt flight had been cancelled, along with a route between Dubai and Munich.

Other cancellations included a flight between Amsterdam and the emirate, along with a flight to Zurich.

The airline stated: “Emirates apologises for any inconveniences caused,” but that “the safety of our customers and crew is of utmost important and will not be compromised.”

At the time of writing, another flight between Munich and Dubai has also been halted on February 11.
