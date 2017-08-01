Emirates Food Security Council holds inaugural meeting

The UAE's inaugural meeting of the Emirates Food Security Council has taken place.

State news agency WAM first covered the news, outlining the events of the meeting and the Council's aims.

The Council works to consider policies, plans and programmes to aid the country’s food security sector. Considerations include preparation for emergencies and crises, strategic stocks of food, local agricultural production, food safety, international investment, diversification of food import stocks and nutrition.

These aims are met as the Council reviews all legislation concerning food before it is approved at federal level. The Council also proposes regulations, laws and policies to help food security in the UAE and meet The National Food Security Strategy. A key role of the Council is defining the investment plans for the food industry, both within and outside the UAE.

The Council will be expected to expand the range and quantity of food products, while developing annual reports for the food security system in the country.

Beyond regulating food security, the Council will help increase UAE GDP, develop technology and limit food waste.

In the inaugural meeting, members laid out plans moving forward, defined the mission of the Council and agreed to report periodically to all relevant sectors.

Chairing the meeting was Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for Food Security, she said: "The Food Security Council is the central authority responsible for driving the implementation of the National Food Security Strategy. It aims to ensure a unified vision and will supervise the current and future direction to lead food security in respect of production and management and the whole food value chain. The council’s work will also involve establishing pioneering food projects that supports the national economy and enhance the country’s competitiveness."

"We look forward to working as one team to deliver social and economic benefits to the UAE, to add further accomplishments to the UAE’s food security profile, and to position our nation in the top 10 countries listed on the Global Food Security Index by 2021 and number one by 2051. The council will cement the UAE’s status as a food security pioneer and an inspiring example for other countries to follow in meeting their own food security agendas," she added.