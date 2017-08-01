GFH Capital acquires 12 US hotels

Hospitality
News
Published: 11 February 2020 - 5 a.m.

GFH Capital, a subsidiary of Bahrain’s GFH Financial Group has made a deal to acquire a hospitality portfolio of 12 US hotels in partnership with Arbor Lodging Partners.

Sister publication Arabian Business covered the news, saying the portfolio contains branded hotels across California, Connecticut and New Jersey. It added that GFH Capital made a US$250 million investment to obtain the portfolio.

The hotels are either Hilton branded (Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton Inn, and Homewood Suites) or Marriott (Courtyard, Residence Inn, and Springhill Suites) according to Arabian Business.

Both Arbor and GFH assured they will roll out a refurbishment programme at the properties, aimed to add value and increase revenue generation of the hotels.

Arbor will hold a 9% stake in the portfolio and serve as the asset manager Arabian Business explained.

GFH CEO Hisham Alrayes said: “We’re delighted to close another significant investment in the US markets, which continues to perform strongly and in this robust segment of the hospitality sector.”

He added: "The portfolio is well diversified with assets located in key submarkets of the country that are showing growth and overall positive dynamics.”

Alrayes concluded: "We look forward to working with our partner Arbor to add further value to these assets and expect stronger income and returns for our investors.”
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

Bahrain News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

GPCA Calls for Adoption of New Chemicals Management Regulation in the GCC
    Blue Box acquires Filtration Services Group
      The Guardian bans ads from fossil fuels extractors
        Downstream chief executive Tufan Erginbilgic to leave BP
          Kuwait-based Al-Kharafi to invest $6.85bn in new petroleum refinery in India

            More related galleries

            In pictures: Skalar 360 reimagined for nightclub in Amsterdam
              Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                Photos: Indochine DIFC introduces lunch menu
                  Photos: Four Seasons property openings in 2020
                    Photos: EKHO Surf Hotel, Bentota