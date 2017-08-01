Joaquin Phoenix uses Oscars speech to slam the dairy industry

Joaquin Phoenix uses Oscars speech to slam the dairy industry
Published: 11 February 2020 - 1 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Having used his influence to coerce the Golden Globes and the Oscars to go almost entirely vegan with their menus, Joaquin Phoenix launched into a rant against the dairy industry as he collected his Academy Award for Best Actor.

Winning for his portrayal of the Joker, Phoenix used his speech to call for animal rights saying that “no one species has the right to dominate, control, and use and exploit another with impunity”.

Caterer Middle East reported that avowed vegan Phoenix said: “We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow, and when she gives birth, we steal her baby, even though her cries of anguish are unmistakable. Then, we take her milk, that's intended for her calf, and we put it in our coffee and our cereal, and I think we fear the idea of personal change because we think that we have to sacrifice something to give something up.”

Phoenix joins other high profile voices in being critical of the dairy industry, including Saudi Arabia’s Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal who previously called it “the root of all evil”.

A recent Instagram poll by Caterer Middle East found that 63% of respondents believed that having vegan menus at awards shows was simply a publicity stunt.


