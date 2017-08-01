Kiklabb workspace office opens in QE2 hotel

Dubai currently has more than 650,000 sqft of flexible and co-working space
Published: 11 February 2020 - 6 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Kiklabb: Licensing & Workplaces has opened its flagship office in the Queen Elizabeth 2 hotel.

Spreading across an area of 25,000 sqft, the office provides workplace solutions, co-working spaces and desk choices to customers. The company also provides trade licenses to those who apply through Kiklabb.

According to data from Colliers, Dubai currently has more than 650,000 sqft of flexible and co-working space over more than 53 locations. The data continued that by 2025, more than 60% of office demand in the GCC will be for these flexible spaces.

The space was inaugurated by Kiklabb CEO Tasawar Ulhaq and Government of Dubai’s Ports, Customs & Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) CEO Hamza Mustafa, along with PCFC-Trakhees CEO Adbulla Belhoul.

Ulhaq explained: adds “Kiklabb enables clients to plug and play with either a Dubai Free Zone or Dubai on-shore license – they come in to get a license and workspace, and leave with so much more. Seamless, hassle-free license and visa processing along with access to premium banking and insurance solutions allows business owners to concentrate on what matters, growing their business. We want clients to hit the ground running, so we give them access to our space from Day 1, while their license is processing – for free.”

He added: “The legendary QE2 makes for an extraordinary location for our flagship facility in Dubai. The way we work is evolving and so are the needs of the market. With the ability to issue trade licenses and offer intelligent workspaces, Kiklabb is designed to transform the working experience.”


