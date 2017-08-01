Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara to host vegan food festival

Oman’s Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara has announced it will host a week-long vegan food festival.

Taking place at the property’s Mekong F&B venue, Bangkok-based chef Jajah T will prepare a range of vegan dishes.

Each evening between February 23 and 29, the chef will cook vegan dishes at a live cooking station while using organic produce. The property also revealed guests will have the opportunity to visit the garden the produce comes from.

The menu will include cauliflower wings with tamarind sauce, as well as a Thai curry with roti and desserts such as mango cheese pie.

The chef explained that she “wants to prove that vegan food is tasty, exciting and is for everyone.”