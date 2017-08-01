Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara to host vegan food festival

Hospitality
News
Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara to host vegan food festival
Each evening between February 23 and 29, chef Jajah T will cook vegan dishes
Published: 12 February 2020 - 11:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Oman’s Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara has announced it will host a week-long vegan food festival.

Taking place at the property’s Mekong F&B venue, Bangkok-based chef Jajah T will prepare a range of vegan dishes.

Each evening between February 23 and 29, the chef will cook vegan dishes at a live cooking station while using organic produce. The property also revealed guests will have the opportunity to visit the garden the produce comes from.

The menu will include cauliflower wings with tamarind sauce, as well as a Thai curry with roti and desserts such as mango cheese pie.

The chef explained that she “wants to prove that vegan food is tasty, exciting and is for everyone.”
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

Oman News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

AVEVA explores discrete manufacturing market
    ADNOC Logistics & Services, Atlantic Gulf & Pacific ink pact to unlock additional value from its LNG fleet
      SABIC donates $1.15mn to Hubei province for battle against Covid-19 outbreak
        Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara to host vegan food festival
          Honeywell to demonstrate ‘Refinery of the Future’ concept at ME-TECH 2020 in Abu Dhabi

            More related galleries

            FIRST LOOK: DWP's W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island
              Photos: Festivall Cocktail Party at Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City
                Photos: Majestic Hotel & Spa Barcelona’s Royal Penthouse
                  Photos: First look at Amazonico
                    In pictures: Nordic Rentals invests in DiGiCo SD12s, SD10s and SD5s