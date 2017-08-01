Dubai College of Tourism highlights culinary and hospitality classes

The Dubai College of Tourism (DCT) has highlighted its role in providing culinary and hospitality classes to aspiring professionals.

Established by Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, DCT provides industry insights and vocational training to the next generation of Dubai’s tourism workforce.

State news agency WAM explained DCT works to provide essential skills spread across five subjects. These are retail, tourism, hospitality, culinary arts and events. Students are given the opportunity to work with leading professionals in the industry, go on site visits, attend lectures and enrol into internship programmes.

For those looking to enter Dubai’s F&B scene, DCT organises a practical experience where students are trained under the direction of chef Christian Biesbrouck, a senior lecturer for culinary arts and a former executive chef with Marriott.

Culinary students in the past have visited the Uns Farms to learn about sustainable farming, along with Barakat ME facilities and Starbucks training facilities.

For the hospitality industry, students are guided by DCT hospitality instructor Suki Sathish, formerly a training manager across Marriott, One&Only Resorts, InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) and Ramada.

WAM noted DCT’s hospitality students were invited on special guided visits of Burj Al Arab, Bab Al Shams, One&Only Mirage and Manzil Downtown for insights into hotel operations and guest experiences.

DCT GM Essa bin Hadher said: "We strongly believe in enabling our students with the knowledge and critical thinking skills they need to excel in their chosen fields – and our industry partners play an extremely crucial role in helping us achieve this vision. We are proud to have such a high calibre of instructors on board, particularly as they offer a more grounded perspective on the professional challenges and realities of working in Dubai’s thriving tourism and hospitality industries."