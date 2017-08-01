Etihad Airways unveils subscription-based travelling

Etihad Airways has announced its plan to introduce a subscription-based travel option.

In partnership with Norwegian technology company Braathens IT, Etihad’s TravelPass will allow guests to purchase a set number of trips at once. The TravelPass can also be used to book a particular travel period rather than buying flights one by one.

The pass will be available to book on the airline’s website, allow guests to manage multiple flights at once all online.

Etihad noted that subscription-based travel will benefit the industry as it allows customers to have greater flexibility and be cost effective with their travelling.

Etihad Aviation Group chief commercial officer Robin Kamark said: “The innovative TravelPass technology offers a revolutionary booking experience for corporate and frequent clients who will also be enrolled into our award-winning Etihad Guest frequent flyer programme.”

Kamark continued: “By simplifying the travel process to just a few clicks, our guests have a seamless transaction through a platform that holds all your details in one place, gives you the flexibility to make changes to your bookings without fees and gives you the choice to pay later. We know our corporate clients are time-poor and believe this innovative addition to our digital offering will improve the travel journey for subscribers.”

Braathens IT CEO Svein Therkelsen added: “Etihad is going to take sophisticated digital personalisation very far, everything from ease of use to customisation. They are an innovative player and they will continue in that direction to improve their customers’ digital experience using TravelPass.”

The service will be launched later this year according to Etihad.