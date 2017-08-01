France-based food retailer aims to spark EMEAA growth at Gulfood

Casino Global Food Partnerships, part of the Casino Group, has announced it will enter Gulfood 2020 for the first time.

Specialising in food retailing and distribution, the French company has more than 12,000 stores across France, Latin America and the Indian Ocean area.

As it enters the UAE’s Gulfood, the company will work to forge strategic partnerships with local suppliers across Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia (EMEAA).

A key focus for the group at the exhibition will be building affiliation and franchise agreements with local retailers in these areas. The company also hopes to build on its commitment to organic products at the exhibition.

Casino Middle East Retail & Sourcing DMCC director for Middle East & central Asia Laurent Zecri said: “We aim to become the number one organic products distributor in France by reaching a €1.5bn turnover in 2021. Since 2018, we have developed a large range of delicious eco-friendly recipes and products to be in-line with the growing trend of eco-conscious consumers. With more than 500 products existing and a strong innovative program for 2020, we continue to reinforce our commitment to propose the best and largest organic assortment to our customers”