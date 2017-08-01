France-based food retailer aims to spark EMEAA growth at Gulfood

Hospitality
News
France-based food retailer aims to spark EMEAA growth at Gulfood
Gulfood 2020 will take place at Dubai World Trade Centre from February 16 to 20
Published: 12 February 2020 - 6:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Casino Global Food Partnerships, part of the Casino Group, has announced it will enter Gulfood 2020 for the first time.

Specialising in food retailing and distribution, the French company has more than 12,000 stores across France, Latin America and the Indian Ocean area.

As it enters the UAE’s Gulfood, the company will work to forge strategic partnerships with local suppliers across Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia (EMEAA).

A key focus for the group at the exhibition will be building affiliation and franchise agreements with local retailers in these areas. The company also hopes to build on its commitment to organic products at the exhibition.

Casino Middle East Retail & Sourcing DMCC director for Middle East & central Asia Laurent Zecri said: “We aim to become the number one organic products distributor in France by reaching a €1.5bn turnover in 2021. Since 2018, we have developed a large range of delicious eco-friendly recipes and products to be in-line with the growing trend of eco-conscious consumers. With more than 500 products existing and a strong innovative program for 2020, we continue to reinforce our commitment to propose the best and largest organic assortment to our customers”

Gulfood 2020 will take place at Dubai World Trade Centre from February 16 to 20.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

ADNOC leases LNG vessel to Singapore's Atlantic Gulf & Pacific
    Digitalisation is the key to making MENA energy and water supply more resilient, effective and affordable
      TOP FIVE: Tech start-ups out to improve the air passenger experience
        Jet Aviation adds G550 to its EMEA charter fleet
          Virgin Atlantic Cargo to launch daily Heathrow-Cape Town flights

            More related galleries

            Photos: First look at Amazonico
              In pictures: Nordic Rentals invests in DiGiCo SD12s, SD10s and SD5s
                In pictures: Skalar 360 reimagined for nightclub in Amsterdam
                  Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                    Photos: Indochine DIFC introduces lunch menu