Hyatt announces double loyalty points scheme

Hospitality group Hyatt has announced the reintroduction of Bonus Journeys, a points acceleration scheme within its World of Hyatt programme.

World of Hyatt members can earn double the loyalty points across more than 875 hotels.

Running from February 15 to May 15, properties across brands such as Thompson Hotels, Hyatt Regency, Andaz and Grand Hyatt will take part.

Additionally, more than 10 MGM Resorts properties will be eligible, along with 300 Small Luxury Hotels of the World hotels and another 300 Lindblad Expedition experiences.

World of Hyatt SVP Amy Weinberg said: “We’re excited to introduce our latest version of Bonus Journeys, as we’ve heard from members how much they appreciate the ability to be even more rewarded for their stays across our 17 distinctive hotel brands and three strategic alliances.”

She continued: “We care for our most loyal guests by helping them earn points quickly to be able to use them on rewards they value most – like redeeming points for a city adventure at Thompson Washington D.C. or for a beachy escape to Park Hyatt St. Kitts. We look forward to caring for our members no matter where their travels take them.”