Mercure Dubai Barsha Heights names Emma HasanVand as DOSM
Emma HasanVand
Published: 12 February 2020 - 12:15 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Mercure Dubai Barsha Heights has appointed Emma HasanVand as its director of sales and marketing.

Prior to her post at the hotel, HasanVand was director of sales, groups & events at Kempinski Hotel Mall of The Emirates. She has also held MICE-related positions at Sofitel Dubai The Palm Resort & Spa and Mercure Hotels.

Holding more than 11 years of experience, she has expertise in hotel operations, the MICE industry, events and building a strong market presence.

She will be expected to apply her skills in account management, partnership agreements and introducing initiatives to help the hotel.

Speaking on her skills, HasanVand said: “I am a critical and strategic thinker, a motivated, reliable and action-oriented individual who is sales driven and a great team leader. I am passionate about developing individuals who are hungry, eager to grow and take pride in their achievements.”


