Millennium Place Barsha Heights upgrades safety measures

Millennium Place Barsha Heights has implemented a number of measures to improve its germ and pest prevention at the property.

Working with pest management and germ control company Boecker, the hotel had Boecker staff come in to use equipment and disinfectants to make the property much cleaner. The measures eliminated 99.9% of micro-organisms on surfaces at the hotel, all while being environmentally friendly.

Millennium Place Barsha Heights GM Glenn Nobbs said: “Hygiene and cleanliness are paramount in the hospitality industry, and even more now than ever. It is more than just cleaning surfaces, by implementing this process we also address the general aspects of sanitization aiming to ensure a safe and pure environment for our guests.”

He added: “At Millennium Place we aim to deliver a fantastic guest experience, where we want all our guests to find their happy place, be that through our quality of service, room comfort or by providing a safe and healthy environment.”